Tiësto and Soaky Siren Drop Alluring New Track “Tantalizing” – A Dancefloor Essential

GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Tiësto has teamed up with multi-platinum artist Soaky Siren for their latest release, “Tantalizing,” out now on Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label. The track showcases Tiësto’s ongoing exploration of new sounds, blending Afro House, Caribbean influences, and his signature electronic style. The result is a sultry, rhythmic song perfect for the dancefloor, made even more magnetic by Soaky Siren’s captivating vocals.

“Tantalizing” transports listeners to the lively, steamy atmosphere of Caribbean dancefloors, where they can lose themselves in a powerful beat and mesmerizing melody. This seductive track lives up to its name, with shimmering melodies, a driving bassline, and vocals that evoke pure energy and allure.

“It was incredible collaborating with Soaky Siren on this record,” Tiësto shared. “This song fits perfectly with my current DJ setlist, and I’m thrilled to share it with fans around the world.”

Soaky Siren echoed this excitement, adding, “We wanted to capture the beauty of building tension and desire before the release. Afro House, Caribbean, and dance music all pulse with that energy, and it was a dream to work with Tiësto, a true legend in music.”

“Tantalizing” is now available on all digital platforms, inviting listeners to experience the heat and rhythm of a truly immersive dance track.

Tiësto‘s forthcoming dates:

Nov 08 – LIV – Miami, FL

Nov 09 – EDC Orlando – Orlando. FL

Nov 15 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Nov 22 – Rawhide Western Town & Event Center – Chandler, AZ

Nov 23 – Omnia – Las Vegas, NV

Dec 05 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Dec 06 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Dec 07 – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

Dec 13 – Ford Park – Vail, CO

Dec 31 – Forever Midnight LA – Los Angeles, CA