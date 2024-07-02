Greek Edition

Tiësto and Lucas & Steve Release “Zenless” for HoYoverse’s New Game

Experience the Electrifying Theme Song for "Zenless Zone Zero" – Launching July 4th

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

In an epic collaboration, Grammy-winning Tiësto and Dutch duo Lucas & Steve join forces for “Zenless,” the electrifying theme song for HoYoverse’s urban fantasy RPG “Zenless Zone Zero.” With over 40 million pre-registrations, the game is already generating massive buzz. This dark techno masterpiece blends Tiësto’s legendary big-room beats with Lucas & Steve’s futuristic soundscapes, capturing the essence of “Zenless Zone Zero.” The track pulses with samples from the game, where skyscrapers pierce neon-drenched skies and adventure awaits.

“Zenless” propels listeners into New Eridu, humanity’s last stronghold against supernatural disasters called “Hollows.” The anthem serves as a sonic gateway to a world brimming with danger, mystery, and excitement. Available now on all streaming platforms via Spinnin’ Records/Musical Freedom in collaboration with HoYoverse, a leader in cartoon rendering, AI, and cloud gaming technology, known for hits like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd.

“Zenless Zone Zero” launches on July 4 for PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android, featuring Tiësto and Lucas & Steve’s “Zenless.” Players can navigate the post-apocalyptic labyrinth, assemble a unique crew of characters, and uncover secrets in the neon-lit city of New Eridu.

- Advertisement -

“It’s our second collaboration with Tiësto, and we are always inspired to work with him. Creating an anthem for a game was a dream come true for us. We love Zenless Zone Zero and can’t wait for everyone to hear this anthem.” – Lucas & Steve

 

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES

Interview: Fito de la Parra (Canned Heat)

thodoris -

Imagine Dragons Unveil New Album “LOOM” After 12 Years of Hits

Hit Channel -