Tiësto and Lucas & Steve Release “Zenless” for HoYoverse’s New Game

In an epic collaboration, Grammy-winning Tiësto and Dutch duo Lucas & Steve join forces for “Zenless,” the electrifying theme song for HoYoverse’s urban fantasy RPG “Zenless Zone Zero.” With over 40 million pre-registrations, the game is already generating massive buzz. This dark techno masterpiece blends Tiësto’s legendary big-room beats with Lucas & Steve’s futuristic soundscapes, capturing the essence of “Zenless Zone Zero.” The track pulses with samples from the game, where skyscrapers pierce neon-drenched skies and adventure awaits.

“Zenless” propels listeners into New Eridu, humanity’s last stronghold against supernatural disasters called “Hollows.” The anthem serves as a sonic gateway to a world brimming with danger, mystery, and excitement. Available now on all streaming platforms via Spinnin’ Records/Musical Freedom in collaboration with HoYoverse, a leader in cartoon rendering, AI, and cloud gaming technology, known for hits like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd.

“Zenless Zone Zero” launches on July 4 for PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android, featuring Tiësto and Lucas & Steve’s “Zenless.” Players can navigate the post-apocalyptic labyrinth, assemble a unique crew of characters, and uncover secrets in the neon-lit city of New Eridu.

“It’s our second collaboration with Tiësto, and we are always inspired to work with him. Creating an anthem for a game was a dream come true for us. We love Zenless Zone Zero and can’t wait for everyone to hear this anthem.” – Lucas & Steve