Thomas Bangalter’s CHIROPTERA Documentary Dans la lumière Now Streaming

Thomas Bangalter, the iconic cofounder of Daft Punk, has unveiled a new documentary offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at his groundbreaking CHIROPTERA project.

The 30-minute documentary, titled Dans la lumière, was directed by Vincent Lorca and released on December 13th via French media platform Arte. Available to stream on Arte’s YouTube channel, the film dives into the creation of CHIROPTERA, a collaborative performance featuring Bangalter, choreographer Damien Jalet, and photographer JR.

Originally performed at the Paris Opera House in November 2022, CHIROPTERA was a bold artistic endeavor featuring 154 dancers and an original score by Bangalter. This year, Bangalter expanded on the project by releasing the music as an album, CHIROPTERA Matiere Premiere, which included an extended near six-hour version of the soundtrack.

Dans la lumière reveals the meticulous process behind crafting the ambitious performance, blending Bangalter’s innovative compositions with Jalet’s choreography and JR’s artistic vision. Fans of dance, music, and art can now witness the magic that brought this masterpiece to life.

Watch the full documentary above.