Thom Yorke Addresses Radiohead Reunion Speculation: “I Don’t Give a Flying F***”

In a recent interview with Australia’s Double J, Radiohead’s frontman Thom Yorke made it clear that he isn’t overly concerned with fans speculating about a potential Radiohead reunion. When asked about the excitement surrounding the band’s future, Yorke candidly stated, “I am not aware of it and don’t really give a flying f***.” While fans have been hopeful for more from the iconic group, Yorke suggests that the band members have earned the right to focus on their own creative ventures without the pressure of living up to past expectations.

This direct statement from Yorke comes shortly after Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood revealed that the band had recently come together for rehearsals. “We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs,” Greenwood shared, adding that it was a fun experience. However, his brother, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, later dampened fans’ hopes by clarifying that Radiohead has “no plans” for 2025, citing their individual projects as the primary focus for now.

One of those projects is The Smile, a collaborative effort between Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and drummer Tom Skinner. The band recently released their third album, Cutouts, marking a major milestone in their artistic journey. Yorke, who has expressed little desire to reunite with Radiohead, remains deeply involved in The Smile and other solo ventures.

Additionally, Yorke is working on an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set to premiere next year. Titled Hamlet Hail to the Thief, the play blends Shakespeare’s iconic words with re-imagined tracks from Radiohead’s album Hail to the Thief. With Yorke continuing to explore new creative frontiers, it’s clear that Radiohead’s legacy has opened the door for him to take his artistry in exciting new directions.

Although Radiohead fans may hold out hope for more from the band, Thom Yorke’s latest comments suggest that, for now, the members remain focused on their individual passions.