This is Olivia Rodrigo New Song “Can’t Catch Me Now” – Listen

Olivia Rodrigo, the talented rock-infused pop star, is back with more new music, just two months after her album “GUTS.” Her latest track, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” Although the complete soundtrack won’t be available until November 17, the day of the movie’s release, Rodrigo surprised fans by releasing her contribution two weeks early. You can listen to it below.

This movie soundtrack also includes fresh music from artists like Rachel Zegler, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry, Bella White, and Charles Wesley Godwin. The Hunger Games franchise, originally a book series turned film phenomenon, has a tradition of collaborating with well-known artists for their soundtracks. Past soundtracks have featured music by Lorde, Chvrches, Bat for Lashes, Haim, Charli XCX, the National, the Weeknd, Patti Smith, Arcade Fire, and Coldplay.

In addition to her new music, Rodrigo is gearing up for a special performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend. Fans can tune in to the livestream to watch her join “one of her heroes,” the new inductee Sheryl Crow.

- Advertisement -