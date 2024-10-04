The Weeknd Unveils Limited-Edition Hurry Up Tomorrow Vinyl with Harmony Korine

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd has partnered with filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine for a limited-edition vinyl. Produced by Korine’s creative company EDGLRD, the exclusive vinyl is available for pre-order for a brief 72-hour window, giving fans a rare opportunity to own a unique collector’s item.

The vinyl features a sleek black record housed in a striking purple and blue-hued case, depicting a man’s face. This artwork is a fresh alternative to the previously released cover art, which showcased The Weeknd with dark circles under his eyes. The back of the vinyl presents the album’s title in a handwritten-style font over a black background, adding to its minimalistic, yet artistic appeal.

This special edition vinyl coincides with the release of “Timeless,” the first track from Hurry Up Tomorrow, featuring Playboi Carti. The album will serve as The Weeknd’s sixth studio project and the final installment of his After Hours trilogy, though an official release date has yet to be announced.

Fans can pre-order the limited-edition Hurry Up Tomorrow vinyl now for $38 USD. Don’t miss out on this exclusive collaboration!