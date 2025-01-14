The Weeknd Delays Hurry Up Tomorrow Album and Rose Bowl Concert Due to LA Wildfires

The Weeknd Delays Album Release and Rose Bowl Concert Amid LA Wildfires

The Weeknd has postponed the release of his highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow and canceled the corresponding Rose Bowl concert due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. Originally scheduled for release on January 24, the album is now set to drop on January 31.

In an emotional Instagram post, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) explained his decision:

“Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th. This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.”

Album and Film Details

Hurry Up Tomorrow will serve as the final installment in The Weeknd’s album trilogy, following After Hours and Dawn FM. The album features the singles “Dancing in the Flames,” “Timeless” (featuring Playboi Carti), and “São Paulo” (featuring Anitta).

- Advertisement -

The project is also being expanded into a feature film of the same name, starring The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, set for release later this year.

Support for Wildfire Recovery Efforts

The Los Angeles wildfires have had devastating effects, displacing thousands and affecting several musicians, including Madlib, who lost his home, recording archives, and equipment. In response, major organizations like the Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1 million toward relief efforts, while Beyoncé has donated $2.5 million.

To further aid the recovery, a benefit concert called FireAid will take place at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Thursday, January 30.

Refunds for Canceled Concert

Fans who purchased tickets to the Rose Bowl concert via Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets through third-party sellers are advised to contact their point of purchase.

A Message of Unity

With this decision, The Weeknd has placed a spotlight on the importance of community and recovery, reminding fans of the resilience and strength of Los Angeles.

Mark your calendars for the January 31 release of Hurry Up Tomorrow, and stay tuned for updates on the accompanying film.