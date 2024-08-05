The Smile Releases Surprise Vinyl with New Tracks “The Slip” and “Don’t Get Me Started”

Radiohead fans have been eagerly awaiting new music since the band’s last album, A Moon Shaped Pool, released in 2016. In the meantime, The Smile, the supergroup formed by Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Tom Skinner, has been keeping the music alive. Following their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention in 2022, and their sophomore album, Wall Of Eyes, released this past January, The Smile is back with fresh tracks.

In a low-key and mysterious manner, The Smile has released a new 12-inch vinyl featuring two new songs: “The Slip” and “Don’t Get Me Started.” Unlike traditional releases, this vinyl is currently only available in select record stores. There hasn’t been an official announcement from the band, but fans and music enthusiasts have quickly caught on, generating buzz through word-of-mouth and social media.

- Advertisement -

The release strategy for this new vinyl mirrors a recent move by Jack White, who surprised customers at his Third Man Records stores with an unlabeled vinyl record that turned out to be his new album. This approach has sparked enthusiasm and a sense of community among fans, who enjoy the thrill of discovering new music in an unconventional way.

Earlier this year, The Smile had to cancel some tour dates due to a health issue with Jonny Greenwood. However, the band has continued to engage with their audience by debuting new songs live, including “Don’t Get Me Started,” which has become a staple in their recent performances. The band also teased the release with AI-generated record store imagery on social media, adding to the mystique.

For those who haven’t been able to get their hands on the vinyl in stores, online ordering is set to begin on August 8. Fans are eager to hear rips of the new tracks, which are already circulating online, and to add this exclusive vinyl to their collections.

The Smile’s innovative release strategy and the quality of their music continue to captivate audiences, proving that the excitement and energy of music and art can still thrive in the digital age. Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to grab the new vinyl before it’s gone!

Fans of The Smile and new listeners alike can look forward to more surprises and music from this dynamic supergroup. Keep an eye out for online ordering starting soon and dive into the unique sounds of “The Slip” and “Don’t Get Me Started.”

- Advertisement -