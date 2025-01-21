The Roots Celebrate 30 Years of Do You Want More?!!!??! with Blue Note NYC Residency

The Roots are marking the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Do You Want More?!!!??! with a residency at New York City’s renowned Blue Note Jazz Club. From March 13 to March 15, the legendary hip-hop group will perform two shows nightly at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

In an Instagram video, founding members Questlove and Black Thought announced the special event, reflecting on the impact of Do You Want More?!!!??! as the record that launched their major-label career. While the performances will highlight material from the album, they confirmed they won’t play it in full.

Released in 1995 under DGC Records, Do You Want More?!!!??! is celebrated as a cornerstone of jazz-rap, blending live instrumentation with thoughtful lyricism. It was their second studio album, following their independent debut Organix in 1993, and set the stage for their critically acclaimed discography spanning 16 albums.

Though The Roots haven’t released a new album since 2014’s …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin, the group’s influence remains strong, with fans anticipating a potential new project as buzz builds around collaborations with Common and Pete Rock.

Don’t miss this rare chance to see The Roots celebrate their groundbreaking legacy live in NYC!