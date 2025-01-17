The Prodigy Returns to the US for First Solo Show Since 2017

The Prodigy is back! The iconic electronic music pioneers are set to perform their first standalone US show in over seven years, taking the stage at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre on Monday, April 14, 2025.

This one-night-only event is a rare chance to experience the band outside of their highly anticipated Coachella appearance, making it a must-see for fans of high-energy beats and groundbreaking performances.

The presale for tickets opens on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, exclusively via AXS.com. To secure your spot, sign up now for first access to the presale. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so act quickly!

- Advertisement -

The Prodigy’s live shows are legendary for their electrifying energy, raw intensity, and unforgettable visuals. Liam Howlett and Maxim will be joined by drummer Leo Crabtree and guitarist Rob Holliday to deliver a high-octane set packed with the band’s iconic hits and more.

This performance marks The Prodigy’s return to the US after their last solo show in 2017, promising a night fans in San Francisco—and beyond—will never forget.

With over three decades at the forefront of electronic music, The Prodigy has redefined the genre while honoring the legacy of late frontman Keith Flint. Since their triumphant return to the stage in 2022, the band has headlined major festivals like Reading & Leeds and the Isle of Wight, as well as completed sold-out arena tours across the UK and Europe.

The Prodigy’s Warfield show comes as they prepare for a jam-packed 2025 festival season. The band is also working on new music, building on the success of their 2018 album “No Tourists.” With seven consecutive UK No. 1 albums, fans are eagerly awaiting the band’s next chapter.

Mark your calendars for April 14, 2025, and secure your tickets during the presale starting January 21. This is your chance to witness The Prodigy’s explosive energy live at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre—a night of groundbreaking music and raw emotion that will stay with you long after the final beat.