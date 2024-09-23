The National Announce New Live Album Rome, Out December 13

The National have announced the release of their upcoming live album, Rome, set to drop on December 13 through 4AD. Recorded at their June 3, 2024, performance at the Cavea at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome, the 21-track album captures the band’s raw live energy with no overdubs. Mixed by Peter Katis, Rome offers an authentic live experience.

As a preview of the release, The National has shared four live versions of fan favorites: “I Need My Girl,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road,” and “Lit Up.” These tracks showcase the band’s signature melancholy sound with added live intensity.

The National has been touring in support of their 2023 albums First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track, currently hitting the road with The War on Drugs for the Zen Diagram Tour.

- Advertisement -

With Rome, The National continues to highlight their unique ability to translate studio magic into captivating live performances. Get ready for the full release on December 13 and check out the preview tracks available now.

Rome Tracklist:

1. Runaway

2. Eucalyptus

3. Tropic Morning News

4. New Order T-Shirt

5. Don’t Swallow the Cap

6. Bloodbuzz Ohio

7. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

8. I Need My Girl

9. Lemonworld

10. The Geese of Beverly Road

11. Lit Up

12. Alien

13. Humiliation

14. Murder Me Rachael

15. England

16. Graceless

17. Fake Empire

18. Smoke Detector

19. Mr. November

20. Terrible Love

21. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks