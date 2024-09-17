The Kills Release “Happier Than Ever” Cover on New EP Happier Girls Sessions

The Kills are back with a fresh take on Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever,” a standout track from their upcoming Happier Girls Sessions EP. Known for their gritty, bluesy rock sound, the duo—Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince—delivered an acoustic version of the song during a Sirius XM session last year. Fans were captivated by their rendition, which has now evolved into a full electric reimagining of the track.

“Happier Than Ever,” originally released by Eilish in 2021, has become one of her most beloved and rock-infused songs. The Kills’ version, recorded at Grammy-winning producer Paul Epworth’s Church Studios in London, adds their signature raw, fuzzy guitar and Mosshart’s haunting vocals. This new rendition takes the acoustic vibe from the radio session and amplifies it with more electricity—an unexpected twist for what was meant to be an acoustic EP.

In addition to the Billie Eilish cover, Happier Girls Sessions includes non-electric versions of tracks from The Kills’ latest album, God Games, such as “My Girls My Girls,” “103,” “New York,” and “Better Days.” This five-track EP, produced by Epworth and Hince, will be available on streaming platforms this Friday, September 20, with a special seven-inch vinyl edition set for release on November 8.

Alison Mosshart shared her excitement about covering “Happier Than Ever,” stating, “I’d always really dug the song and found myself singing it around the house all the time. It seemed like a great fit for us.” After their Sirius XM session aired, Domino Records requested an official recording, which led to the electric version now featured on the EP.

Stream Happier Girls Sessions this Friday, and be sure to check out The Kills’ electrifying take on “Happier Than Ever”—a tribute to Billie Eilish’s brilliant songwriting and a testament to the duo’s creative evolution.

Happier Girls Sessions Tracklist:

1. ‘Happier Than Ever’

2. ‘103 – Non-Electric’

3. ‘New York – Non-Electric’

4. ‘Better Days – Non-Electric’

5. ‘My Girls My Girls – Non-Electric’