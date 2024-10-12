The Kid LAROI Drops New Hit “Aperol Spritz” Ahead of Australian Tour

The Kid LAROI continues his prolific streak with the release of his latest single, “Aperol Spritz.” Dropped just ahead of his upcoming Australian tour, this track has been eagerly anticipated by fans after months of teasers on TikTok. Aperol Spritz showcases LAROI’s signature mix of smooth beats, infectious hooks, and heartfelt lyrics, creating a song that’s hard to resist.

With a bouncy, sun-soaked synth line, Aperol Spritz blends laid-back vibes with LAROI’s clever boasts, like the standout line, “My favorite hobby’s probably getting rich.” Fans have also speculated that the song’s lyrics, which highlight a romantic connection amid a crowd of admirers, are a nod to his relationship with fellow artist Tate McRae. The catchy chorus, “I drink Henn’, she drinks Aperol Spritz,” has quickly become a fan favorite.

The music video, directed by Alex Lill, adds another layer of creativity to the track, featuring scenes where LAROI is pursued by a crowd of girls in black dresses, filmed in dreamy slow motion. The visual is a nostalgic nod to ’90s fashion, pairing perfectly with the song’s irresistible groove.

“Aperol Spritz” follows the release of LAROI’s deluxe edition of The First Time and his popular “BABY I’M BACK (Remix)” featuring Gunna. After a huge performance at the NRL Grand Final in Sydney, this new single further cements LAROI’s status as one of the hottest artists in the game right now.

With his Australian arena tour featuring special guests like Quavo and ONEFOUR just around the corner, “Aperol Spritz” is the perfect track to keep fans buzzing. Listen now and check out the video to experience The Kid LAROI’s latest hit!

Nov. 11 — Gold Coast Home Of The Arts, Qld

Nov. 14 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Qld

Nov. 16 — Sydney Commbank Stadium, NSW

Nov. 20 — Perth Rac Arena, WA

Nov. 24 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Nov. 27 — Hobart Mystate Bank Arena, Tas

Nov. 29 — Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Vic

Nov. 30 — Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Vic