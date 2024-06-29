After much anticipation fueled by Instagram and TikTok teasers, The Kid LAROI has unleashed his infectious new single, “Girls.” The track lives up to its social media hype with a catchy hook and a cameo-filled music video that channels early 2000s nostalgia.

On the chorus, LAROI declares, “Girls just wanna dance / Girls just wanna have fun / I don’t know your plans / I just wanna, uh, get some,” setting the tone for a vibrant summer anthem. The song also features the viral line, “F*ck your ex-man, I’m the man now,” marking a confident return for the young artist.

“Girls” is part of a two-pack release alongside his track “NIGHTS LIKE THIS” from THE FIRST TIME album, both of which are gaining momentum on TikTok and streaming platforms. Fans eagerly await more music from LAROI, who confirmed an album in progress with an Instagram post.

- Advertisement -

If you’ve been following LAROI’s journey on social media, you know the excitement leading up to this release. From Instagram reels to snippets of the first verse, fans have been eagerly awaiting the full song’s arrival. Now that “Girls” is available everywhere, it’s clear that LAROI has delivered another summer hit.

Stream “Girls” now on Spotify and Apple Music to experience The Kid LAROI’s latest musical triumph, and join the buzz as we anticipate more from his upcoming album.