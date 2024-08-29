The Cure to Release New Songs on Eco-Vinyl: A Sustainable Music Initiative

The Cure is set to release live recordings of two previously unreleased tracks, marking their first new music in 16 years. The songs, “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye,” have been fan favorites during the band’s recent performances. These tracks will be available on an eco-friendly vinyl edition titled The Cure – Novembre: Live in France 2022, which will be released on October 1 through the Naked Record Club.

This release is not just a musical milestone; it’s also a significant step towards sustainability in the music industry. The eco-vinyl, created from non-toxic polyethylene terephthalate (PET)—the world’s most recyclable plastic—uses 80-90% less electricity than traditional vinyl production methods. Additionally, the records’ sleeves are made from sustainable PEFC-certified paper and EPEA-certified inks, ensuring a fully eco-friendly product. Only 5,000 copies will be pressed, with the first 100 signed by The Cure’s frontman, Robert Smith.

All profits from the sale will go to EarthPercent, the climate charity founded by Brian Eno. Eno praised the collaboration, stating, “It’s a powerful example of how the music community can work together to build a better world.”

- Advertisement -

Simon Parker, co-founder of Naked Record Club, expressed his excitement about working with The Cure, noting the band’s lasting influence and their commitment to raising climate change awareness within the music industry.

This innovative project highlights how sustainability and music can intertwine, offering fans not just new music but also a way to contribute to environmental causes. The Cure – Novembre: Live in France 2022 is more than just a record; it’s a symbol of how the industry can adapt to support the planet.