The Cure Releases ‘Songs of a Lost World’ with Exclusive Livestream Concert Tonight!

Today, The Cure has released Songs of a Lost World, their first album of new songs since 4:13 Dream in 2008. This highly anticipated release marks a new era for the band, led by iconic frontman Robert Smith, and includes band members Simon Gallup, Roger O’Donnell, Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper, and Reeves Gabrels.

Leading up to the album launch, The Cure played two special promotional sets for the BBC. In an interview, Robert Smith humorously shared stories about his nocturnal pet sheep, one of whom he has taught to “shake hands.” Smith joked about his unsuccessful attempts at getting them to talk, though he praises them for being attentive listeners. In another interview with NPR, Smith mentioned his dedication to caring for his sheep when they’re unwell.

Later tonight, The Cure will perform Songs of a Lost World live from the Troxy in London in a special livestream event. Fans can tune in at 8 PM (GMT) to watch the premiere.