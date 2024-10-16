back to top
Greek Edition

The Chainsmokers Return to Their Roots with Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Remix

The Chainsmokers revive their classic remix style with a fresh take on Benson Boone's emotional ballad, blending indie nostalgia with a dance-forward beat.

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

The Chainsmokers have released their much-anticipated remix of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” a track fans have eagerly awaited after months of live teasers. This remix is a throwback to the duo’s early days when indie remixes on platforms like Soundcloud and Hype Machine helped catapult them to fame.

With their signature dance-forward style, The Chainsmokers transformed Boone’s emotional ballad into an uplifting, club-ready track. While maintaining the original heartfelt lyrics about love and vulnerability, they added a lively electronic beat that captures the spirit of their early remixes from the 2015 era. The remix taps into the nostalgic indie-electronic sound, while keeping the essence of Boone’s melancholic crooning intact, offering fans a fresh yet familiar listening experience.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved