The Chainsmokers Return to Their Roots with Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Remix

The Chainsmokers have released their much-anticipated remix of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” a track fans have eagerly awaited after months of live teasers. This remix is a throwback to the duo’s early days when indie remixes on platforms like Soundcloud and Hype Machine helped catapult them to fame.

With their signature dance-forward style, The Chainsmokers transformed Boone’s emotional ballad into an uplifting, club-ready track. While maintaining the original heartfelt lyrics about love and vulnerability, they added a lively electronic beat that captures the spirit of their early remixes from the 2015 era. The remix taps into the nostalgic indie-electronic sound, while keeping the essence of Boone’s melancholic crooning intact, offering fans a fresh yet familiar listening experience.