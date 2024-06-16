The Black Keys Sign with Red Light Management Following Amicable Split from Previous Team

The Black Keys have confirmed their transition to new management, signing with Red Light Management after ending their collaboration with previous representatives, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir of Full Stop Management. This decision follows the cancellation of their North American stadium tour due to low ticket sales, a situation the band openly discussed on social media.

Red Light Management, one of the largest firms in the industry, boasts a prestigious client list including Dave Matthews Band, The Strokes, and Chris Stapleton. Although CEO Coran Capshaw did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Rolling Stone confirmed the news through a reliable source.

The Black Keys initially signed with Azoff in 2021 after parting ways with their longtime manager John Peets of Q Prime Management. Azoff, a significant figure in the music industry, currently manages high-profile artists such as the Eagles, U2, and John Mayer.

Drummer Patrick Carney revealed to Billboard that after leaving Q Prime, the band considered both Azoff and Capshaw, ultimately choosing Azoff for his expertise in touring and ticket sales. However, recent tensions have surfaced, with Carney expressing dissatisfaction with Azoff on social media. He posted on X, hinting at disagreements and even retweeting a past tweet from Azoff about legal advice for artists, which Carney sarcastically appreciated before deleting his tweets.

The band’s decision to cancel their ‘International Players Tour’ in the US and Canada, initially scheduled from September to November, came as a surprise to fans. The Black Keys stated they wanted to shift focus to more intimate theater venues, similar to their recent European tour, to provide a better experience for both the band and their audience.

Despite the challenges, a representative for Azoff described the split as amicable, and the band’s move to Red Light Management marks a new chapter in their career. This change aims to rejuvenate their management strategy and enhance their connection with fans.