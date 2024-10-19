The Black Keys Set to Play Final Show on America Loves Crypto Tour in Akron

After a year filled with setbacks, The Black Keys are set to headline the final show of the America Loves Crypto Tour at the Akron Civic Theatre on October 25th. This performance marks a return to their hometown, but it’s under unusual circumstances, as the event is geared towards promoting cryptocurrency-friendly political candidates.

The Black Keys, known for hits from albums like Brothers and El Camino, have faced a difficult year. Their latest release, Ohio Players, didn’t perform as well as expected, peaking at just #26 on the charts. The band also canceled their North American arena tour earlier this year due to low ticket sales and parted ways with their management.

Despite these challenges, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are pressing forward, choosing to perform at this crypto-backed political action event. Organized by the Stand with Crypto Alliance PAC, the show is part of a broader campaign to influence the upcoming elections by supporting candidates favorable to cryptocurrency.

The America Loves Crypto Tour has seen performances from a range of artists, including The Chainsmokers, Black Pumas, Big Sean, and Lauv. Now, the Black Keys will bring their blend of rock and blues to the stage, offering fans a more “intimate” performance—a promise the band made after their arena tour was scrapped.

While their original Instagram post about the event has comments disabled, fans are still buzzing about the opportunity to see the Black Keys perform live in Akron. Doors open at 5 PM, and the event is first come, first serve, with free food and drink for attendees.

For those following the band’s rollercoaster year, this show may offer a chance to see the Black Keys get back on track, both musically and commercially. Despite the association with cryptocurrency, a scene not typically linked to rock music, it’s clear the band is exploring new ways to reach audiences and stay relevant in a changing industry.

Stay tuned for further updates, and don’t miss their performance in Akron on October 25th!