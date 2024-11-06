The Black Keys and Beck Team Up for New Single ‘I’m With The Band’ on ‘Ohio Players’ Trophy Edition

The Black Keys and Beck have joined forces again for their latest single, “I’m With The Band,” featured on the special Ohio Players Trophy Edition. This collaboration deepens a long-standing connection that began in 1996 when Patrick Carney, drummer for the Grammy-winning duo, first met Beck. Since then, their creative synergy has continued to inspire fans, with Beck previously collaborating on the tracks “Beautiful People (Stay High)” and “Paper Crown” from earlier in the year.

Carney recently hosted a private listening session at the legendary Village Studios, previewing five tracks from Ohio Players to an exclusive audience. Reflecting on the partnership, Carney recalls how meeting Beck backstage during the 1996 Odelay tour left a lasting impression. This latest collaboration, “I’m With The Band,” is the third song on Ohio Players Trophy Edition to feature Beck, and it captures the unique fusion of Beck’s dynamic vocal style with The Black Keys’ signature riffs and rhythms.

The Trophy Edition of their twelfth studio album includes four additional tracks and a fresh cover design, further enriching this landmark release from The Black Keys.

Lyrics:

There’s a party at the neon graveyard

A Dixie cup full of sin

My chaperone is playin’ the trick card

And all my good intentions were bad (hey!)

I’m walkin’ through a ring of fire

With a credit card glued to my hand

And my cellphone is slowly melting

Don’t you know I’m still a friend of the band? (Ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

I’m with the band (the bend)

I got a heart full of napalm

And a black bouquet

I’m takin’ calls from your mom

Askin’ if I’m okay (hey!)

I’m walkin’ through a ring of fire

With a credit card glued to my hand

And my cellphone is slowly melting

Don’t you know I’m still a friend of the band? (Ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

I’m with the band (I’m still a friend of the band)

(Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

Hey!

(Ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (ooh-ooh)

I’m with the band (the band)