Taylor Swift’s Tracklist Unveiled for Highly Anticipated Album

Taylor Swift has just unveiled the tracklist for her highly anticipated upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department“. The album boasts 16 captivating tracks, with an additional bonus titled “The Manuscript.” Notably, the album features two exciting guest appearances from Post Malone and Florence and the Machine. Check out the full tracklist below.

During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the recent Grammys, Swift took everyone by surprise when she announced her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department“, slated for release on April 19. Following this announcement, she shared a handwritten note on her social media platforms, signed by none other than “The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department.”

Adding to her accolades, Swift’s previous album, “Midnights,” clinched the title of Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys, and went on to secure Album of the Year as well. This monumental win propelled Swift into the record books, breaking a tie with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, as she now holds the record for the most Album of the Year wins, totaling four.

In other Grammy news, Swift’s collaboration with Ice Spice, “Karma,” earned a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, while her track “Anti-Hero” received nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Although Swift didn’t secure wins in these categories, her remarkable presence and talent continue to shine brightly in the music industry.

The Tortured Poets Department:

01 Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]

02 The Tortured Poets Department

03 My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

04 Down Bad

05 So Long, London

06 But Daddy I Love Him

07 Fresh Out the Slammer

08 Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]

09 Guilty as Sin?

10 Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

11 I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

12 Loml

13 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

14 The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

15 The Alchemy

16 Clara Bow

17 The Manuscript (Bonus Track)