Taylor Swift’s Reclamation Project: The Taylor’s Version Revolution

The new edition, the fourth re-recording after ‘Fearless,’ ‘Red,’ and ‘Speak Now,’ also includes five unreleased songs, including the single ‘Slut!’

Taylor Swift continues her extensive project of re-recording her early albums. Today, she released the Taylor’s Version of ‘1989,’ her fifth studio album, which was originally released almost ten years ago in 2014. ‘1989’ is the fourth Taylor’s Version in three years, following ‘Fearless,’ ‘Red,’ and ‘Speak Now.’

For those who may not be aware (where have you been living these years?), Swift is re-recording her early albums since her former manager and record executive, Scott Braun, purchased the Big Machine Records label, thereby becoming the owner of the master recordings of her first six albums. In response, the singer is re-recording these songs years later.

The new version of ‘1989’ contains 21 tracks, including the original 16 tracks (as we mentioned, re-recorded), primarily written with Max Martin and Jack Antonoff, and five unreleased songs from The Vault: ‘Slut!’ (which is the lead single of this re-release), ‘Say Don’t Go,’ ‘Now That We Don’t Talk,’ ‘Suburban Legends,’ and ‘Is It Over Now’.