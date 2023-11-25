Taylor Swift’s Emotional Debut of ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ Live in São Paulo

Taylor Swift recently performed ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ live for the first time during her Eras tour in São Paulo. This track is part of her ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ album. The performance is a continuation of Swift’s tradition of surprising fans with new songs, previously debuting ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ in Rio.

In addition to the debut, Swift treated the audience to a performance of ‘Innocent’ from her debut album ‘Speak Now,’ marking the first time she has performed the song since its release in 2010.

Watch fan-captured footage of ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ and ‘Innocent’ below:

Unfortunately, Swift’s concerts in Brazil faced challenges related to the extreme heat, leading to a tragic incident. A fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, collapsed from the heat and later passed away in the hospital due to cardiac arrest. The incident underscores the difficulties posed by the high temperatures during the performances.