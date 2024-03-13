Taylor Swift Unveils Bonus Acoustic Tracks for Disney+ “Eras Tour” Concert Film

Exciting news for Swifties everywhere! Taylor Swift has just unveiled that “Death by a Thousand Cuts” will be one of the four bonus acoustic songs featured in the upcoming Disney+ version of her acclaimed “Eras Tour” concert film.

The announcement came via “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning, accompanied by an exclusive clip showcasing Swift’s captivating performance of the track.

But that’s not all! In a recent trailer released by Disney+ on March 4, it was also revealed that “Maroon” will be included in the “surprise songs” segment of her set, adding another layer of excitement for fans eagerly anticipating the expanded version.

All the feels. "Death By A Thousand Cuts" is one of four additional acoustic songs in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), available to stream March 14 at 6PM PT only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tnQ223hpGQ — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 13, 2024

- Advertisement -

The Disney+ deal, reported to be worth over $75 million, marks a significant milestone for Swift and her devoted fanbase. Originally announced in February, the expanded edition of the concert film was promised to include the “Folklore” hit “Cardigan,” along with four acoustic renditions. This decision delighted fans, especially considering that five songs were cut from the regular setlist due to time constraints in the original 2-hour-and-45-minute movie.

Filmed during Swift’s three-night residency at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, it was anticipated that the remaining bonus tracks would include the three acoustic “surprise songs” from the concert: “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” shattered records, raking in a staggering $261.7 million at the global box office following its debut on Oct. 13. It quickly became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, solidifying Swift’s status as a powerhouse performer. Originally released digitally via Universal Pictures on Swift’s birthday, Dec. 13, the initial version included three bonus tracks: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.”

Mark your calendars! “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 14 at 6 p.m. PT, promising an unforgettable musical journey through Swift’s illustrious career. Don’t miss out on experiencing the magic firsthand!