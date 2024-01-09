Greek Edition

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Shatters Records, Surpasses Michael Jackson’s “This Is It”

Swift's Concert Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Ever, Breaking the King of Pop's Decade-Long Record

By Hit Channel
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Seven days ago, Taylor Swift became the solo artist with the most weeks at number 1 on the US album chart, breaking Elvis Presley’s record. Now, just a week later, another illustrious figure falls victim to Miss Americana.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson’s ‘This Is It.’ Premiered in cinemas on October 13, The Eras Tour has earned $261.6 million, surpassing the king of pop’s record of $261.2 million set in 2009. The film’s release in Chinese cinemas on December 31 ensured the surpassing of the record.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ had already broken the record for the highest-grossing concert film in its debut weekend, accumulating $123.5 million worldwide.

Eras Tour will resume on February 7 in Japan for four nights at the Tokyo Dome.

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

