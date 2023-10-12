Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Exclusive Early Access Showings of Concert Film

- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with “Early Access Showings” of Concert Film

In a move that took her fans by storm, Taylor Swift announced today that she will be offering exclusive “early access showings” of her highly anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” This surprise announcement came as a response to an overwhelming demand from her devoted fanbase.

The tickets for these special showings will be made available starting at 10 am ET tomorrow, giving fans the chance to experience the magic of Taylor Swift’s live performances before the originally announced date of international screenings on Friday, October 13. To celebrate the occasion, Swift herself attended the world premiere of the film last night at the AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Initially, Swift had revealed that the concert film would be hitting AMC theaters in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on October 13. However, due to the unprecedented enthusiasm from fans, she decided to offer these exclusive early access showings. The global release of the film will include screenings in over 100 countries, with every Odeon theater across Europe joining the celebration.

To accommodate the demand for this special event, AMC has gone the extra mile by scheduling at least four daily screenings in their theaters across the United States from Thursday through Sunday. Taylor Swift’s commitment to her fans doesn’t stop there; she has also recently expanded “The Eras Tour” with additional North American dates, ensuring that the concert experience will be available well into 2024.

Taylor Swift’s impact on the music industry and her unwavering connection with her fan base continue to set new standards, and her “early access showings” of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” are just another testament to her dedication to creating memorable experiences for her supporters worldwide.