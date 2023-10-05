Taylor Swift Scores Big with Multiple Nominations at MTV EMAs 2023

- Advertisement -

The singer known for “Shake It Off” has earned nominations in various categories for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). Taylor Swift, is a contender in categories like Best Artist, Best Song (for “Anti-Hero”), Best Video (for “Anti-Hero”), Best Pop, and Best Live (for The Eras Tour).

This shortlisting follows her recent success at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September, where she secured nine wins out of eleven nominations, tying the record for the most wins in a single night and placing second for overall VMA wins.

At the EMAs, Swift faces tough competition from Olivia Rodrigo and SZA, both of whom also boast six nominations each. The Best Artist category includes Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA.

Additionally, the Best Song category features nominees such as Doja Cat for “Paint the Town Red,” Jung Kook and Latto for “Seven,” Miley Cyrus for “Flowers,” Rodrigo for “Vampire,” SZA for “Kill Bill,” and Rema with Selena Gomez for “Calm Down.”

The 2023 MTV EMAs are scheduled to occur on November 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in France. Fans can cast their votes for their favorite artists on the MTV EMA website until October 31.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Song:

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Video:

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Little Simz – Gorilla

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Artist:

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2

Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best New:

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats:

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock:

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Ma°neskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALI´A

Shakira

Best K-pop:

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative:

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic:

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop:

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B:

Chlo¨e

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live:

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Ma°neskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Biggest Fans:

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group:

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Ma°neskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER