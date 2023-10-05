Taylor Swift Scores Big with Multiple Nominations at MTV EMAs 2023

The singer known for “Shake It Off” has earned nominations in various categories for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). Taylor Swift, is a contender in categories like Best Artist, Best Song (for “Anti-Hero”), Best Video (for “Anti-Hero”), Best Pop, and Best Live (for The Eras Tour).
This shortlisting follows her recent success at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September, where she secured nine wins out of eleven nominations, tying the record for the most wins in a single night and placing second for overall VMA wins.
At the EMAs, Swift faces tough competition from Olivia Rodrigo and SZA, both of whom also boast six nominations each. The Best Artist category includes Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA.
Additionally, the Best Song category features nominees such as Doja Cat for “Paint the Town Red,” Jung Kook and Latto for “Seven,” Miley Cyrus for “Flowers,” Rodrigo for “Vampire,” SZA for “Kill Bill,” and Rema with Selena Gomez for “Calm Down.”
The 2023 MTV EMAs are scheduled to occur on November 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in France. Fans can cast their votes for their favorite artists on the MTV EMA website until October 31.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Song:
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Best Video:
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Little Simz – Gorilla
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Artist:
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration:
Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – Creepin’
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Best New:
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Pop:
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats:
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
Best Rock:
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Ma°neskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Latin:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALI´A
Shakira
Best K-pop:
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative:
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic:
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop:
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best R&B:
Chlo¨e
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
Best Live:
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Ma°neskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Biggest Fans:
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Best Group:
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Ma°neskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER