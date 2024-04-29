Taylor Swift’s Chart-Topping Saga: The Triumph of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift‘s domination continues as “The Tortured Poets Department” smashes records and secures its reign atop the Billboard 200. With a staggering debut of 2.61 million equivalent album units, Swift’s 14th studio album solidifies her status as a force in the music industry. Boasting 1.914 million traditional album sales, including a vinyl frenzy that saw 859,000 copies flying off the shelves, Swift’s latest offering eclipses previous benchmarks.

But it’s not just physical sales propelling Swift to the top; her streaming numbers are equally jaw-dropping. With a record-breaking 891.34 million on-demand streams in its first week, “The Tortured Poets Department” sets a new standard for streaming dominance. Surpassing Drake’s “Scorpion,” Swift proves that her influence knows no bounds in the digital realm.

The magnitude of Swift’s achievement is further highlighted by her tie with Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums among soloists, inching closer to the Beatles’ legendary record. And as if one chart-topping album wasn’t enough, Swift surprises fans with a deluxe edition featuring 31 songs, showcasing her prolific songwriting prowess.

In a music landscape characterized by fleeting trends, Taylor Swift’s unwavering ability to captivate audiences and break records cements her as a timeless icon. As “The Tortured Poets Department” continues to dominate charts and hearts alike, Swift’s reign shows no signs of slowing down in 2024 and beyond.

My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

I was already so fired up to get back to the tour… pic.twitter.com/L7lS7WTa2Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2024