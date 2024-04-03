Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire

There are 2,781 individuals worldwide who can claim fortunes exceeding $1 billion. Forbes has released its annual ranking, and two points stand out: firstly, there are at least 141 more billionaires than in 2023, and secondly, Taylor Swift is among them.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for the world’s wealthiest individuals, with more billionaires worldwide than ever before,” remarked Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes’ wealth editor. Fortunate are they.

Taylor Swift has made her debut on the list with a fortune of $1.1 billion, alongside Sam Altman, the creator of the AI ChatGPT chatbot (worth $1 billion). Her earnings stem from the record-breaking profits of her Eras tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate investments. According to Forbes, Swift is the first musician to achieve a ten-figure fortune solely through songs and performances.

