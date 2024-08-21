Taylor Swift Drops “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” Video Featuring Exclusive Eras Tour Footage

Taylor Swift continues to captivate fans with the release of her latest music video for The Tortured Poets Department’s track, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The video, directed and produced by Swift herself, offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of her historic Eras Tour, which has been calculated to reach a staggering $900 million in revenue by the end of 2023.

The music video, which premiered during the final stop of her European leg at London’s Wembley Stadium, has quickly become a fan favorite. As Swift performed her usual tour closer, “Karma,” she surprised the audience by debuting the nearly four-minute video on the big screen. The footage showcases everything from the meticulous rehearsals to the seamless production that goes into creating one of the most talked-about tours of the decade.

Fans get an inside look at moments typically hidden from public view, such as Swift’s daring stage dive and her covert transportation to the stage via a cleaning cart. The video captures the excitement and intensity of the tour, highlighting the dedication of Swift’s background dancers and crew as they prepare for the Tortured Poets segment of the show.

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is the second track from The Tortured Poets Department to receive an official music video, following the release of “Fortnight.” While the song features an upbeat melody, the lyrics tell a darker story, with Swift seemingly reflecting on the emotional turmoil of a breakup while managing the demands of a worldwide tour. Speculation among fans has linked the song’s lyrics to Swift’s rumored relationships, particularly her breakup with Joe Alwyn and her brief connection with The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Swift’s ability to weave personal experiences into her music while delivering visually stunning performances continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. As the Eras Tour prepares to embark on its final North American leg in October, fans eagerly await more surprises from the pop icon.

For those who missed the premiere, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” video is now available online, providing a perfect mix of behind-the-scenes magic and the emotional depth that only Taylor Swift can deliver.