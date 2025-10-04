Taylor Swift has just dropped her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and one track in particular—“Actually Romantic”—has sent fans into overdrive. Online speculation quickly tied the lyrics to British pop star Charli XCX, sparking a heated debate across social media.

The Lyrics That Sparked the Buzz

Swift sings: “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face.”

Many listeners drew connections to Charli XCX’s “Sympathy Is a Knife” from her 2024 album Brat. In that song, Charli refers to avoiding “her” backstage at her fiancé’s concert—her fiancé being George Daniel, drummer of The 1975. The detail mattered to Swifties, since Swift briefly dated The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy in 2023.

Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight

Addressing the rumors directly in a track-by-track commentary for Amazon Music, Swift dismissed the idea that “Actually Romantic” was a diss. She explained:

“It’s not directed at anyone in particular. It’s about realizing that someone has had a one-sided competitive relationship with you for years without you even knowing. Suddenly, they start exaggerating and making it clear that you’ve lived in their head rent-free.”

She added that the song flips the concept of resentment into something oddly sweet: “It’s like accepting someone’s resentment as a form of love. If you think about it, it’s actually romantic.”

Charli XCX’s Silence

As of now, Charli XCX has not commented on the speculation or Swift’s clarification. Fans of both artists continue to dissect the lyrics, some seeing playful rivalry while others interpret it as a commentary on parasocial obsessions.

Swifties vs Angels: Fan Reactions

On social media, Swift’s followers (“Swifties”) and Charli’s fanbase (“Angels”) have debated whether the lyrics were coincidental or intentional shade. While some argue it’s another Easter egg in Swift’s layered songwriting, others believe her Amazon Music explanation settles the matter.

FAQ

Q1: Is “Actually Romantic” about Charli XCX?

A1: No. Taylor Swift confirmed it’s not directed at anyone specifically, but about competitive one-sided relationships.

Q2: Which album is “Actually Romantic” on?

A2: It appears on Swift’s twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Q3: Has Charli XCX responded to the rumors?

A3: Not yet. Charli XCX has remained silent on the speculation.

