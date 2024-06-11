Charli XCX Releases Deluxe Album “Brat” with Three New Songs

Charli XCX drops the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed album “Brat,” now including three additional tracks: “Hello Goodbye,” “Guess,” and “Spring Breakers.” Following her sixth studio album’s release last week, this expanded edition is available for purchase and streaming.

Celebrate “Brat’s” release with Charli’s famous “PARTYGIRL” DJ sets, viral reworks, and upcoming UK and US tours with Troye Sivan. Don’t miss out on her newest hit singles like “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” and “360,” plus exciting remixes featuring Addison Rae and Robyn.

Critically Acclaimed and Highly Anticipated

The Guardian, Rolling Stone, and Financial Times praise “Brat” for its anthems and energetic style. Join Charli XCX in redefining pop music with her bold new album and spectacular live performances.

