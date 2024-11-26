back to top
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Unveils The Orchid: A Revolutionary Chord Generating Synth

The Orchid, a cutting-edge instrument for musicians of all levels, available December 18 for $549.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has unveiled The Orchid, a unique chord-generating synthesizer created in collaboration with Telepathic Instruments. Designed for both novice and seasoned musicians, this sleek, retro-inspired device will be available for $549 starting December 18, 2024.

Parker shared that The Orchid was first conceived over a decade ago as a tool to enhance his own songwriting process.

What Makes The Orchid Special?

Packed with innovative features, The Orchid makes complex chord progressions accessible for everyone:

  • Chord Selection Matrix: Eight chord-modifying keys paired with a one-octave keyboard for root note selection.
  • Three Synth Engines:
    • Polyphonic virtual analog synth for lush tones.
    • FM synth for intricate modulations.
    • Vintage reed piano emulation for realistic mechanical textures.
  • Performance Modes: Includes Strum, Arpeggiator, Harp, Slop, and Pattern to customize sounds.
  • Built-In Features: Dual stereo speakers, reverb and delay effects, a loop mode, MIDI output, and a rechargeable battery for portability.

Kevin Parker’s Orchid chord generator synthesizer with retro design.

Designed for Every Musician

Whether you’re a beginner with no formal music theory knowledge or a seasoned producer looking for fresh inspiration, The Orchid is an ideal companion. Its user-friendly interface ensures accessibility, while its robust synth engines promise versatility for creative exploration.

How to Get The Orchid

The first limited-edition release drops on December 18, with early adopters gaining access to a Patreon-based online community, The Garden, to provide feedback and shape future updates.

Kevin Parker’s Creative Ventures

Beyond The Orchid, Parker has had a busy year collaborating on projects like his psychedelic minimalism capsule collection with A.P.C. and releasing music, including Wings of Time and B-sides from The Slow Rush.

Stay tuned for updates on The Orchid by visiting Telepathic Instruments’ official website. Watch the teaser trailer to see the instrument in action!

