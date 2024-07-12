Tame Impala Teams Up with A.P.C. for Psychedelic Minimalism Capsule Collection

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is making waves, not with new music, but with an exciting fashion collaboration. Parker has teamed up with Parisian fashion brand A.P.C. to launch a capsule collection dubbed “Interaction #25: Tame Impala,” set to hit stores and online on July 18 at 12 p.m. GMT. This collection embodies “psychedelic minimalism,” blending A.P.C.’s minimalist design ethos with Tame Impala’s distinctive aesthetic.

Jean Touitou, A.P.C.’s founder, has long been a fan of Tame Impala, describing their music as a perfect synthesis of his favorite sounds from the 1960s. “It struck me as a synthesis of everything I’ve liked since the 1960s, from Soft Machine to Pink Floyd,” Touitou expressed. This admiration has now materialized into a clothing line that captures the essence of Tame Impala’s music and style.

The capsule collection features a range of unisex items crafted from sustainably sourced materials. Highlights include flowing pastel tops, alpaca sweaters, striped corduroy trousers, bucket hats, and shades. These pieces evoke a sense of laid-back, psychedelic flair while maintaining A.P.C.’s signature minimalist appeal. According to the press release, the sweats in the collection “envelop the body in a cloud-like sensation,” promising comfort and style in equal measure.

Inspired by the ’70s Australian communes and Parker’s meditation practice, the collection also incorporates song lyrics and psychedelic designs, creating a harmonious blend of fashion and music. Items are available in sizes from XXS to XXL, ensuring inclusivity for all fans.

A.P.C. has a history of notable collaborations, having worked with artists like Kanye West and Kid Cudi in the past. This partnership with Tame Impala marks another exciting chapter in their series of creative ventures.

Be sure to check out the full collection on the A.P.C. website and get a sneak peek at some of the standout pieces below. With its official launch on July 18, this capsule collection is a must-have for fans of Tame Impala and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Explore the “Interaction #25: Tame Impala” collection and immerse yourself in the world of psychedelic minimalism. Don’t miss out on these unique, sustainably sourced pieces that perfectly capture the spirit of Tame Impala.