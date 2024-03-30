Take Me to the River: Lorde’s Tribute to Talking Heads

Lorde takes us on a journey through time and memory with her latest cover of “Take Me to the River,” featured in A24’s all-star tribute to Stop Making Sense. In her rendition, she faithfully captures the essence of the More Songs About Buildings and Food classic, paying homage to both Talking Heads and Al Green.

Accompanying her soulful performance is a heartfelt letter, where Lorde reminisces about the first time she encountered the eclectic sounds of Talking Heads. “Do you remember the first time you ever heard Talking Heads? I’ll tell you my story,” she begins.

Transported back to 2008, Lorde vividly describes her adolescent self, adorned with black-painted eyes and battling acne, in a room cluttered with posters and broken toys. It’s in this moment of youthful exploration that her mother, sensing her daughter’s need for creative expression, introduces her to a grainy YouTube video.

“In the video, I see a band from another time performing on a TV show,” Lorde recounts. She describes David Byrne, with his striking features and magnetic stage presence, singing about desire and uncertainty. Captivated by his performance, Lorde feels a connection—a sense of understanding amidst the strangeness.

As she delves deeper into the world of Talking Heads, Lorde discovers Stop Making Sense, a transformative experience that leaves an indelible mark on her soul. “I am truly changed,” she writes, reflecting on the warmth and coolness emanating from the Pantages stage.

Through her cover and poignant reflections, Lorde invites us to revisit the magic of Talking Heads and relive the moments of discovery that shape our musical journeys.

Join Lorde as she pays homage to the past while paving the way for the future in Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.

Jean Dawson, Toro y Moi, Kevin Abstract, girl in red, The National, and BADBADNOTGOOD are also set to appear on the album with covers.