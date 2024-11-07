back to top
Greek Edition

T-Pain Unveils Halloween-Perfect Video for New Single “Does She Know?”

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

T-Pain Releases Halloween-Themed Music Video for New Single “Does She Know?”

Grammy-winning artist, producer, songwriter, and cultural icon T-Pain brings the chills with his latest single, “Does She Know?” Blending hauntingly atmospheric chords, eerie synths, and a Halloween-ready beat, T-Pain captures the spooky season spirit in a unique way.

“I’ve been holding onto this one for a bit,” T-Pain said, “but with Halloween here, it just felt like the perfect time to release it. The spooky vibes are real! I wrote, produced, and performed this myself, so it was easy to release as a solo project.”

Following a successful tour with Pitbull, T-Pain recently headlined two Halloween shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with special guest appearances by Akon and Lil Jon on October 30 and 31. Later this fall, he’ll perform at a sold-out show in his hometown at The Adderley Amphitheatre in Cascades Park on November 10, before joining the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Balls in Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta.

Thursday, November 7, 2024

