Sziget Festival 2025 Announces First Headliners: Charli XCX, Anyma, and More

Sziget Festival 2025 Announces Its First Wave of Performers: A Stellar Lineup Awaits!

The Sziget Festival, Europe’s largest and most iconic music event, has revealed the first names for its 2025 edition. From August 6 to 11, the magical Óbuda Island in the heart of Budapest will transform once again into a haven for music lovers from across the globe.

Headliners That Wow

The first confirmed headliners include Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, better known as Anyma and co-founder of Tale Of Us, who will bring an immersive audiovisual experience to the main stage. Joining him are two of 2024’s most celebrated pop stars: Charli XCX and rising sensation Chappell Roan.

Fans of electronic music will be spoiled with performances from heavyweights like Armin Van Buuren, Justice, Boris Brejcha, and acts like 999999999, I Hate Models, HoneyLuv, and Adriatique.

But it doesn’t stop there. Pop and indie lovers can look forward to stars like Nelly Furtado, RY X, Noga Erez, and bands like Blossoms and Fat Dog. For those craving a taste of alternative, the legendary Papa Roach will also take the stage.

More Than Music

The Sziget Festival isn’t just about music—it’s a cultural spectacle. CEO Tamás Kádár shared:

“Our goal is to create a vibrant experience that connects everyone. This is just the beginning. Expect more names and a program packed with art, circus, theater, social activism, and cultural experiences.”

A Unique Atmosphere in the Heart of Budapest

Sziget Festival has long been celebrated for its ability to unite people from all over the world through its unmatched combination of music, art, and culture. From epic main-stage performances to intimate art installations, this festival offers something for everyone.

Last year’s edition brought unforgettable performances, and 2025 promises to raise the bar even higher with more announcements on the way.

What’s Next?

This is only the first wave of artists. Expect more lineup announcements soon, along with exciting details about additional activities and experiences.

Tickets for the festival are available now at SzigetFestival.com. Don’t miss out on what’s shaping up to be one of the best festivals of the year!

🎶 Save the dates: August 6-11, 2025. Budapest is calling.