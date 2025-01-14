SZA Opens Up About Drew Barrymore’s Influence Ahead of Acting Debut

SZA Praises Drew Barrymore Ahead of Acting Debut

On Monday, January 13, Grammy Award-winning artist SZA made her talk show debut on The Drew Barrymore Show. During the heartfelt interview, the “Good Days” singer shared how Drew Barrymore has inspired her throughout her life, even penning a song titled “Drew Barrymore” for her 2017 album, Ctrl.

“When you’re younger and you’re a Black woman, there’s not a lot of examples all the time,” SZA explained. “You were one of the few lovely white women I looked up to so much on television because you were so yourself—quirky, imperfect, but confident. You gave me permission to be myself.”

SZA further highlighted Barrymore’s unique traits, including her speech patterns and infectious laugh, as qualities that made her feel seen and understood.

A Connection Beyond Music

Barrymore expressed her surprise and gratitude for the song’s deep meaning, recalling a candid conversation she and SZA shared while filming the music video for “Drew Barrymore” in 2017.

“I think maybe what you picked up when you were young, because it’s no different now, is this lack of assumption,” Barrymore reflected. “We’re all looking for permission to be ourselves and for someone to tell us it’s okay to be exactly who we are.”

- Advertisement -

The emotional exchange between the two stars culminated in a warm embrace, celebrating the mutual respect and admiration they share.

SZA’s Acting Debut: One of Them Days*

The interview comes as SZA gears up for her acting debut in the Issa Rae-produced buddy comedy One of Them Days, set to hit theaters this weekend. Starring alongside Keke Palmer, the film follows two friends navigating financial struggles while trying to preserve their bond.

What’s Next for SZA?

SZA recently released SOS Deluxe: LANA and teased the possibility of additional tracks or reworked versions coming soon. Despite her flourishing career, SZA has hinted at stepping away from music to pursue other passions, sharing on Twitter:

“To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

Fans can watch the full Drew Barrymore Show interview above and catch SZA’s acting debut in theaters later this week.