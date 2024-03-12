‘Symptom Of Life’: Listen Willow new single

Greek Edition

Willow unveils her enigmatic masterpiece with the release of “Symptom Of Life“, her haunting new single marking her inaugural musical offering of 2024.

Opening with a mesmerizing piano riff intertwined with pulsating drums, Willow’s ethereal vocals draw listeners into a realm of introspection and intrigue. With lyrics like “Pushing and peeling myself out of my disguise, looking at you now I am wondering who am I“, she delves deep into the existential journey of self-discovery.

In a statement accompanying the release, Willow shed light on the song’s essence, stating, “The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery. There’s this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark“.

Accompanying the mesmerizing track is its visually captivating video, directed by Willow herself. Set amidst a serene forest backdrop, the video follows Willow and her companions as they stumble upon a snail shell, gazing up at the vast expanse of the sky. As the song unfolds, Willow reclines on a bed of grass, surrounded by a kaleidoscope of flowers, weaving a poignant visual narrative that mirrors the song’s introspective tone.

With “Symptom Of Life,” Willow invites listeners on a transcendental journey, where light and shadow intertwine, and the depths of the soul are laid bare. It’s a testament to her artistry and the boundless depths of her creativity, promising a musical experience that resonates long after the final note fades away.

