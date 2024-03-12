‘Symptom Of Life’: Listen Willow new single

Willow unveils her enigmatic masterpiece with the release of “Symptom Of Life“, her haunting new single marking her inaugural musical offering of 2024.

Opening with a mesmerizing piano riff intertwined with pulsating drums, Willow’s ethereal vocals draw listeners into a realm of introspection and intrigue. With lyrics like “Pushing and peeling myself out of my disguise, looking at you now I am wondering who am I“, she delves deep into the existential journey of self-discovery.

In a statement accompanying the release, Willow shed light on the song’s essence, stating, “The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery. There’s this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark“.

- Advertisement -

Accompanying the mesmerizing track is its visually captivating video, directed by Willow herself. Set amidst a serene forest backdrop, the video follows Willow and her companions as they stumble upon a snail shell, gazing up at the vast expanse of the sky. As the song unfolds, Willow reclines on a bed of grass, surrounded by a kaleidoscope of flowers, weaving a poignant visual narrative that mirrors the song’s introspective tone.

With “Symptom Of Life,” Willow invites listeners on a transcendental journey, where light and shadow intertwine, and the depths of the soul are laid bare. It’s a testament to her artistry and the boundless depths of her creativity, promising a musical experience that resonates long after the final note fades away.