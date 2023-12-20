Sylvester – You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) | Tune of The Day

The song “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester was released in 1978, becoming one of the most iconic tracks of the disco era. The sound of this song awakens a sense of energy and freedom that reflects the spirit of the time.

Sylvester James, known simply as Sylvester, was an exceptional figure in the music industry. Living openly as a homosexual during the ’70s, a rare occurrence at the time, he emerged as a trailblazer and an inspiration. “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” stands as an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community while garnering widespread recognition from a diverse audience.

The song seamlessly blends Sylvester’s explosive vocals with vibrant disco rhythms, creating a unique sonic landscape. The production features impressive layers of synthetic sounds, and the characteristic disco beat complements the artist’s sensual voice.

In the lyrics, Sylvester expresses the joy and freedom he feels on the dance floor, emphasizing authenticity and self-acceptance. This anthem becomes a powerful message of self-confidence and self-love, contributing to the creation of a stereotypical image of disco music.

Beyond its chart success, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” marked an era and remains engraved as one of the brightest stars in the disco sky. Even today, the power and energy emitted by this song make each listen an unforgettable experience, reviving a period when music was the summer of our lives.