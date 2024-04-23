Scars on Broadway – Funny | Tune of the Day

Get ready to embark on a sonic journey with Scars on Broadway’s newest single, “Funny”. This dynamic track showcases the band’s signature blend of hard-hitting riffs, infectious melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics.

“Funny” captivates listeners from the first note, drawing them in with its raw energy and emotive vocals. With its pulsating rhythm and anthemic chorus, the song is sure to leave you craving more.

As you immerse yourself in the powerful guitar solos and driving percussion, let the lyrics resonate with you, exploring themes of introspection, resilience, and the complexities of human emotion.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Scars on Broadway for the first time, “Funny” promises to be a captivating addition to your playlist.

Don’t miss out on the electrifying experience of “Funny” – stream it now and let the music speak to your soul!