The Offspring – We Never Have Sex Anymore | Tune of the Day

Get ready to rock out with The Offspring’s latest anthem! In their electrifying new single, “We Never Have Sex Anymore,” The Offspring delivers a bold and relatable portrayal of modern relationships. With their signature blend of punk rock energy and catchy melodies, this track is sure to get you moving!

Ever felt like you’re living in a romance drought? The Offspring dives deep into the struggles of maintaining intimacy in a long-term relationship. From hilarious anecdotes to heartfelt confessions, this song explores the highs and lows of love in a refreshingly honest way.

“We never have sex anymore, we never have sex anymore, we never have sex anymore… and that’s why this song is so short!”

Produced with precision and passion, “We Never Have Sex Anymore” features The Offspring’s iconic sound amplified to perfection. Crank up the volume and let the raw energy of the guitars and drums ignite your soul! 🎶