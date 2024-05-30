Swifties Rally for Gaza: Fans Urge Taylor Swift to Speak Out on Humanitarian Crisis

On Wednesday, a wave of Taylor Swift fans flooded the X platform to urge the singer to take a stand on the situation in Gaza, lamenting the pop star’s silence regarding the ongoing conflict.

The hashtag #SwiftiesForPalestine went viral on X, gathering more than 105,000 signatures. This mobilization follows an Israeli air raid in Rafah that caused the death of at least 45 Palestinians over the weekend, sparking international outrage. Many celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Katy Perry, have expressed their support for a ceasefire on social media. However, Swift has remained silent. As a result, fans are loudly demanding on social media that the world’s most famous pop star say something about the issue.

Photos have also emerged on social media showing signs with messages like “We Demand Immediate Action!” and “Swifties for Palestine” outside the stadiums where the Eras Tour is taking place. Additionally, a letter is circulating urging the singer to use her platform to support Palestine.

.@taylorswift13 your silence has been deafening and in times like these you should speak up!! #SpeakNow #SwiftiesForPalestine there are children being burned alive and beheaded in rafah so SPEAK NOW TAYLOR #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/U56rZN6zHD — robin 🍉 (@folkwhvre) May 29, 2024

“As an internationally renowned artist of great importance, your voice has the power to influence and draw attention to crucial issues affecting millions of people worldwide,” the letter reads. “Today, we write to urge you to speak out against the current humanitarian crisis and decades-long genocide in Palestine.”

Swift remained silent on political matters for most of her career, only beginning to express her opinions in recent years. In 2018, she endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee and supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections. She has also voiced her support for abortion rights and the LGBTQ+ community.