Supergroup Silverlites Announce Debut Album with Lead Single ‘Don’t Go, Don’t Stay’

There’s a new supergroup on the scene—Silverlites—and they’re ready to rock the world with their debut album, dropping on November 15 via Sunyata Records. The band, composed of Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), and singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur, has also released their lead single, “Don’t Go, Don’t Stay,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

The group started their journey in 2019 in a Nashville hotel room, with Barrett Martin revealing that the album was recorded and produced during the pandemic. According to Martin, the band focused on “old school songwriting” featuring acoustic guitars, electric guitar accents, and soulful rhythms—elements often lost in today’s music. The LP was mixed in 2021 at Flux Studios in Manhattan, ensuring a polished yet authentic sound. The lead single, “Don’t Go, Don’t Stay,” offers a blend of jangly rock and melodic, anthemic vocals, showcasing Joseph Arthur’s songwriting prowess.

Produced by Barrett Martin and engineered by Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden), the album promises a raw, soulful experience. Peter Buck and Rich Robinson, who have previously shared the stage, bring their unique chemistry to this exciting collaboration. With all four members credited as songwriters, Silverlites is shaping up to be one of the year’s standout releases.

