Summer Walker Drops Emotional New Single “Heart of a Woman” Ahead of Finally Over It Album

Summer Walker, the Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse, has returned with her deeply emotional new single, “Heart of a Woman,” a track that delves into the ups and downs of love, resilience, and self-discovery. This song is the lead single from her much-anticipated third album, Finally Over It, the latest chapter in her Over It trilogy that began in 2019.

“Heart of a Woman” was co-written by Walker and songwriter David “Dos Dias” Bishop, with production by Tavaras Jordan. This evocative single speaks to Walker’s experiences with heartbreak and growth, a theme her fans have come to cherish. Through heartfelt lyrics, she confesses, “Wanna give up on you but damn I know I can’t/I put the blame on me taking chance after chance.”

The release of “Heart of a Woman” is accompanied by a lyric video featuring Love Island USA Season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. Their journey provides a visual backdrop that mirrors the song’s emotional intensity, illustrating the complexities of modern relationships.

Although Finally Over It doesn’t have an official release date yet, fans are eager for this next chapter in Walker’s trilogy, hoping for more of her signature blend of vulnerability and strength.