Zayn Malik Cancels Mexico City Concert Due to Severe Food Poisoning

Zayn Malik was forced to cancel his highly anticipated concert in Mexico City on March 28 after suffering from severe food poisoning. The former One Direction star was set to perform at Palacio de los Deportes as part of his Stairway to the Sky Tour, but just hours before showtime, he announced the heartbreaking news to fans.

“I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City,” Malik shared on Instagram Stories. “I’ve been really sick since this morning and, despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it.” He went on to express his deep regret, thanking fans for their understanding and support.

Later, the singer provided an update on his condition, revealing that not only he but several members of his crew had been affected. “Mexico, I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning,” he wrote. “It’s no joke — still struggling. I’m so sorry.”

Malik’s tour has been a major moment for both him and his fans, marking his return to the stage after years away from live performances. Just days before falling ill, on March 25, he delivered a special surprise during his first Mexico City concert, performing One Direction’s Night Changes live for the first time in a decade. The emotional moment left both the singer and the audience overwhelmed, with Malik admitting, “I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried.”

While fans were understandably disappointed by the cancellation, many have sent messages of support, wishing him a speedy recovery. Malik, in turn, reassured them of his gratitude: “These shows, your energy, your fan projects filled me with so much love and a feeling I can’t even describe. Big love.”

As the Stairway to the Sky Tour continues, fans are hopeful that Malik will recover quickly and return to the stage soon, bringing his signature vocals and heartfelt performances back to audiences worldwide.