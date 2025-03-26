Zayn Malik Performs Night Changes Live for the First Time in 10 Years

Zayn Malik just gave One Direction fans a moment they never saw coming. During his Stairway to the Sky tour stop in Mexico City on March 25, the singer opened his set with a performance of Night Changes—marking the first time he’s sung the beloved 2014 hit in a decade.

Fans erupted as Malik, now fully embracing his solo career, delivered an emotional rendition of the song at Palacio De Los Deportes, his first-ever arena show as a solo artist. According to concertgoers, he told the crowd, “I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing—I almost cried.”

Originally featured on One Direction’s fourth studio album, Four, Night Changes was the last single released before Malik’s departure from the band in March 2015. Co-written by Jamie Scott, John Ryan, and Julian Bunetta, the track remains one of the group’s most cherished ballads, making this surprise performance all the more special.

Videos of the moment instantly flooded social media, with fans singing along to every word. The nostalgia was undeniable, as Malik revisited a song that once defined an era of his career.

With his Stairway to the Sky tour in full swing, fans are now wondering if Malik will continue to embrace his 1D past—or if this was a one-time tribute. Either way, for those in attendance, it was a night they’ll never forget.

