My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Premieres Exclusively on Crunchyroll This April

Fans of My Hero Academia have a new reason to celebrate—My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the highly anticipated prequel series, is set to premiere on April 7. Streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll outside of Asia, the spinoff dives into the origins of the vigilantes who protected society before the rise of Pro Heroes.

The story follows Koichi Haimawari, a college student who once dreamed of becoming a hero but resigned himself to an ordinary life. That changes when he meets Knuckleduster, a rough but determined vigilante, who recruits him and fellow ally Pop☆Step to take justice into their own hands. Together, they fight crime in the shadows, operating outside the official Hero system.

The anime is helmed by director Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders), with series composition by Yosuke Kuroda (Trigun, My Hero Academia). Studio Bones Film, known for its stellar animation work, is bringing the action-packed world of Vigilantes to life. The opening theme, “Kekka Orai,” is performed by Kocchi no Kento, adding an electrifying start to each episode.

With My Hero Academia nearing its eighth and final season in 2025, this prequel offers fans a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise. Expect intense battles, new characters, and a deeper dive into the world before the age of Pro Heroes.

Don’t miss the premiere of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes on Crunchyroll on April 7, with new episodes dropping weekly, same-day as Japan!