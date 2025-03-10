Ariana Grande Announces ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead’

Ariana Grande is treating fans to even more music with Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, set to drop on March 28 via Republic Records. The expanded edition will include brand-new tracks, making it a must-listen for fans of her latest era.

Originally released on March 8, Eternal Sunshine introduced 13 tracks, followed shortly by a Slightly Deluxe version featuring bonus songs and a remix with Mariah Carey. Later, she added a live edition, bringing the total tracklist to 24. Now, she’s unveiling another update, promising fresh material to expand the sonic journey of Eternal Sunshine.

This upcoming deluxe release also marks Grande’s first major musical move since her Oscar-nominated performance in Wicked. While she didn’t take home the award, her on-stage performance with Cynthia Erivo at the Academy Awards was one of the night’s highlights.

- Advertisement -

With Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, Ariana Grande continues to evolve her artistry, ensuring fans have plenty to look forward to. Stay tuned for more details as the release date approaches!