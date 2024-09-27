Stevie Nicks Releases Powerful Anthem “The Lighthouse” in Response to Roe v. Wade Overturn

Stevie Nicks has unveiled her new single, “The Lighthouse,” marking her first original release since 2020’s “Show Them the Way.” Co-written by Nicks, Magnus Birgersson, and Vincent Villuis, this powerful anthem was produced by Nicks alongside Sheryl Crow and Dave Cobb. The track, a deeply personal response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, speaks to Nicks’ passion for women’s rights, a cause she holds close to her heart.

In her statement, Nicks shared the inspiration behind the song: “I wrote this a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It seemed like overnight, people were asking, ‘What can we, as a collective force, do about this?’ For me, it was to write a song.” Nicks describes the anthem as one of the most important pieces of work in her career, dedicated to standing up for women, their daughters, and the men who support them.

Produced with Crow, who contributed bass, electric guitar, and background vocals, and Cobb on guitar, “The Lighthouse” also features longtime collaborator Waddy Wachtel and Lori Nicks on background vocals. Nicks will debut the song live on Saturday Night Live on October 12, marking her first performance on the show since 1983.

“The Lighthouse” is not just a song of protest but also of hope, with lyrics like, “Don’t let them take your power” urging listeners to stand firm in their beliefs.